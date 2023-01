(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 21, 2023, 1t.) City of Breezy Point Crow Wing County State of Minnesota NOTICE is hereby given that a quorum of the City Council and the Planning Commission may be present for a training event on Tuesday, January 24 at 9:00am. The event will be held at City Hall 8319 Co. Rd. 11, Breezy Point, MN 56472. David C. Chanski City Administrator/Clerk