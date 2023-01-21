(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 21, 2023, 1t.) ORDINANCE NO. 1541 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 515-4: GENERAL BUILDING, DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN STANDARDS THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD DOES ORDAIN: SECTION ONE: Section 515-4 of the Zoning Code is hereby amended by adding the following: 515-4-14: Restrictions on Demolition and Removal of Dwelling Units A. Demolition Permit. Except as provided in Section A of this chapter, no permit shall be issued to allow the demolition of a dwelling unit in the Traditional Neighborhood 1 (TN1), Traditional Neighborhood 2 (TN-2), Contemporary Neighborhood 1 (CN-1), or Contemporary Neighborhood 2 (CN-2) Zoning Districts unless: 1. A building permit is also issued at the same time to authorize construction of a replacement dwelling unit; or 2. A commercial new construction or remodel permit is also issued at the same time to convert or replace a dwelling unit to a commercial unit in the TN-2 district; or 3. City Council approval has been granted through a conditional use permit or interim use permit for an alternative use of the property. B. Site Restoration. In addition to requirements set forth in section A, as a condition of issuance of a permit for the demolition of a building, the applicant shall be required to submit a site restoration plan. The plan shall be approved by the building official, city engineer, and zoning administrator before a permit for the removal of a building is issued. C. Exemptions. Notwithstanding any other provision of this article, the requirements set forth in section A of this article shall not apply to the following: 1. The demolition of a dwelling unit by the Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Brainerd Economic Development Authority, or Crow Wing County. 2. The removal of any unsafe or hazardous structures by the City of Brainerd pursuant to its statutory authority. 3. The demolition or relocation of any building owned by the City of Brainerd. 4. Prior to the issuance of the demolition permit, the city building official determines that an exception is necessary because it is compelled by public safety due to an imminent hazardous condition requiring immediate demolition of the building. SECTION TWO: All other provisions of Section 515-4 shall remain in full force and effect. SECTION THREE: This ordinance, when in effect, repeals Ordinance No. 1540 in the event that Ordinance No. 1540 was approved by City Council. SECTION FOUR: This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force one week from and after its publication. Adopted this 17th day of January 2023 /s/ KELLY BEVANS President of the Council Approved this 18th day of January 2023 /s/ DAVE BADEAUX Mayor ATTEST: /s/ JENNIFER BERGMAN City Administrator (#RunDates#) #ADid#