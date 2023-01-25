(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 25, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Brainerd, Minnesota, will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 7:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023, to hear public comment on the proposed final layout for TH 210 (SP 1805-80) in regard to the municipal consent process. The proposed final layout shall be made available electronically or in-person by request at City Hall. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed final layout will be heard at this meeting. Any individual needing special accommodations please call 828-2307.