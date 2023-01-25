(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 25, 2023, 1t.) Regular School Board Meeting Minutes Monday, December 19, 2022 Media Center, 323 East 2nd Street South, Pillager, MN 56473 The Board Chair Sara Nagel called the Regular School Board meeting to order at 6:00pm. Sara Nagel, Becky Bennett, Kassandra Nelson, Brian Grimsley and Randy Posner and Steve Uban were present. Pledge of Allegiance. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices Silenced. Motion made by Steve Uban to accept the agenda as presented. Seconded by Kassandra Nelson. Motion carried, Yea: 6. Nay: 0. No visitor comments Motion by Steve Uban; Seconded by Kassandra Nelson to consider the consent agenda with the following items: The Minutes of the November 21, 2022 Regular board meeting and minutes of the November 21,2022 Special board meeting. Monthly cash flow including investments. Monthly bills paid #87510 through #87613 and transfers. Monthly bills paid - activity accounts number - 4326 through number 4335. Donations – The Initiative Foundation donated $1,700 to the woods program, $1,700 to ProStart and $1,700 to the Metals program. Personnel Summary Sheet included: Hires: Joshua Doss- JH Boys Basketball Coach; Resignations: Scott Doss-Middle school principal. Motion carried Yea: 6, Nay: 0. Business Manager Missy Berry presented and discussed the 2022 payable 2023 Levy. She gave an overview of the how the resident’s property taxes are determined and what effects the Levy. Motion by Steve Uban and Seconded by Becky Bennett to approve the Resolution for the adoption of the 2022 payable 2023 property tax levy. Motion carried Yea: 6, Nay: 0. Missy Berry discussed with the board plans to start on the second revision to the budget. Personnel Committee: Discussion on the Superintendent’s new contract. Motion by Sara Nagel to approve the Superintendents contract. Seconded by Steve Uban. Motion carried Yea: 6, Nay: 0. Curriculum: Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga presented to the board on the Freshman Academy. He explored the four subjects of Freshman Academy, and how they are structured. He played a video of the teachers of Freshman Academy. The teachers spoke about developing student’s interest in career pathways. Third and final reading of Policy 515: Protection of pupil records. Third and final reading of Policy 524: Internet use. Third and final reading of Policy 603: Curriculum Development Third and final reading of Policy 604: Instructional Curriculum. Third and final reading of Policy 708: transportation Nonpublic. Third and final reading of Policy 709: Student Transportation Safety. Third and final reading of Policy 721: Uniform Grant Guidance. Third and final reading of Policy 722: Public Data Request. Third and final reading of Policy 509: Enrollment of Nonresident Students. Motion by Kassandra Nelson and seconded by Brian Grimsley to accept policies 524,603,604,708,709,721,722 and 509. Motion carried. Yea: 6, Nay: 0. First reading of policy 534: School Meals Policy. Facilities: No update on the Facility Analysis and Athletic Complex at this time. Discussion on MDE 0-4 Projected Enrollment. The board and superintendent Mike Malmberg thanked leaving board member Steve Uban for his eight years of service to Pillager Public Schools. He was awarded a trophy of an apple for his time served and dedication to the school district. Superintendents’ Report: Mike Malmberg updated the board on upcoming school events and breaks. Motion made to adjourn the regular school board meeting by Brian Grimsley, Seconded by Kassandra Nelson. Motion Carried. Yea: 6, Nay: 0. Meeting adjourned at 6:52PM.