(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 28, February 4, 11, 2023, Echo Journal, February 1, 8, 15, 2023, 3t.) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of County Commissioners, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will receive sealed Bids until 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the office of the Crow Wing County Highway Department, 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 for County Project’s CP 18-200-132 & CP 18-300-43 for Bituminous Crack Sealing 1, maintenance on CSAH 11, CSAH 36, CSAH 37, CR 105, CR 116, CR 121, CR 123, CR 125, CR 153, specific Mission Township, specific Fairfield Township, specific Oak Lawn Township roads and First Assessment District Unorganized Township Roads (FAD). Bids shall be submitted electronically through bidVAULT. The Major Items are 1,481 road stations for Crow Wing County, 158 road stations for Fairfield Township and 53 road stations for Mission Township and 53 road stations for Oak Lawn Township. Clean & seal bituminous pavement cracks (no rout) shall be the method for these roads. In addition, 161 FAD Township road stations with routing, clean & seal bituminous pavement cracks (rout), and 579 FAD road stations of clean & seal bituminous pavement cracks (no rout). Plan and Proposal may be examined at the Office of the County Highway Department at 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 or at https://mn-co-crow-wing.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice The cost to download the Plan and Proposal is $25 plus tax. Go to the project page in OneOffice for purchasing the Plan and Proposal online. The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plan and Proposal in the mail or at the highway department is $100 plus tax. Mail check, draft or money order, made payable to Crow Wing County, to the address of the highway department listed above. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 6th day of January 2023. /s/ Timothy V. Bray, County Engineer Crow Wing County, Minnesota