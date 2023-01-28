(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 28, February 4, 11, 2023, Echo Journal, February 1, 8, 15, 2023, 3t.) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of County Commissioners, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will receive sealed Bids until 8:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the office of the Crow Wing County Highway Department, 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 for Projects SAP 018-603-024 and SAP 018-611-029 for the construction of a roundabout at the CSAH 3 and CSAH 11 intersection in Mission Township. Bids shall be submitted electronically through bidVAULT. The Major Items are 4732 Tons of Type SP Wear/Non Wear Course Mix, 7707 CY of Common Excavation, 703 LF of RC Pipe Sewer, 10341 SF of Concrete Walk, and 3319 LF of Concrete Curb & Gutter. Plan and Proposal may be examined at the Office of the County Highway Department at 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 or at https://mn-co-crow-wing.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice. The cost to download the Plan and Proposal is $50 plus tax. Go to the project page in OneOffice for purchasing the Plan and Proposal online. The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plan and Proposal in the mail or at the highway department is $100 plus tax. Mail check, draft or money order, made payable to Crow Wing County, to the address of the highway department listed above. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 25th day of January 2023. /s/ Timothy V. Bray, County Engineer Crow Wing County, Minnesota