(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Mar

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, March 23, 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022, 6t.) NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 30, 2020 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $110,000 MORTGAGORS: Jordan Kramer, a single person; Kelli Kramer and Scott Kramer, married to each other MORTGAGEE: First National Bank North DATE, DOCUMENT NO. and PLACE OF RECORDING: June 3, 2020; Document No. 933064; Recorder’s Office of Crow Wing County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 160 feet of the East 560 feet of the South 300 feet of the East half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 134, Range 29, Crow Wing County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing County. AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $111,399.72 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said County as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PLACE OF SALE: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 10, 2022 unless that date falls on a weekend, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: March 21, 2022 First National Bank North /s/ Alex D. Kuhn Alex D. Kuhn, Esq. Attorney Registration No. 0395479 BREEN & PERSON, LTD. Attorneys for Mortgagee 124 N. 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 828-1248 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA (1) Street address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 3914 Gull Lake Dam Road, Brainerd, MN 56401 (2) Transaction agent; residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: First National Bank North, PO Box 767, Crosslake, Minnesota 56442. (3) Tax parcel identification number: 99150506 (4) Transaction Agent’s mortgage ID number (MERS number): None (5) Name of mortgage originator: First National Bank North (Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, May 18, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM, located at the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Laurel Street, Crow Wing County, Brainerd, MN, 56401, has been postponed. Sale will be rescheduled and published at a later date. Dated: May 12, 2022 /s/Alex D. Kuhn Alex D. Kuhn, Esq. Attorney Registration No. 0395479 BREEN & PERSON, LTD Attorney for Mortgagee 124 N 6th Street, P O Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 828-1248 (Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 3, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM, has been rescheduled for December 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM, located at the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Laurel Street, Crow Wing County, Brainerd, MN, 56401. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 13, 2023. Dated: November 30, 2022 /s/Alex D. Kuhn Alex D. Kuhn, Esq. Attorney Registration No. 0395479 BREEN & PERSON, LTD Attorney for Mortgagee 124 N 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 828-1248