(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Nove

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022, 6t.) NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 26, 2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,866.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Albert A. Hemmesch, a married man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1003763-0003230980-7 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding SERVICER: New American Funding DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 1, 2019, Crow Wing County Recorder, as Document Number A917020 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots One (1), Two (2), Three (3), Four (4), Five (5), Six (6), and Seven (7), Block Three (3), Village of Fort Ripley PROPERTY ADDRESS: 667 Ripley Street, Fort Ripley, MN 56449 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23340581 and 23340580 and 23340579 and 23340578 and 23340577 and 23340576 and 23340575 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $171,128.82 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 12, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2023, or the next business day if July 12, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: November 9, 2022 Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR