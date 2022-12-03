(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Nove

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch November 19, 26, December 3, 2022, 3t.) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2023 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, MUNICIPAL PROJECT NUMBER 4132 City of Baxter, Minnesota Separate sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, materials, and equipment for the complete construction of the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project Number 4132 will be received by the Owner at the Baxter City Hall, Baxter, Minnesota, until the hour of 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the Council Chambers of the City Hall. The proposed work includes, but is not limited to the following major quantities: 70 LF of Remove Storm Sewer Pipe 11,170 LF of Remove Curb & Gutter 83,617 SQ of Remove Pavement 1,145 CY of Aggregate Base Class 5 2,715 CY of Excavation Special 150 CY of Excavation Special (Pond Excavation) 19,975 SY of Full Depth Reclamation 900 SY of Driveway Replacement 1,308 SY of Concrete Pavement 5,296 TON of Bituminous 24 LF of Storm Sewer Pipe 8 EA of Hydrant Restoration 3 EA of Watermain Replacement 2 EA of Gate Valve Replacement 40 HR of Watermain Exploratory Excavation 20 EA of Construct Drainage Structure 1,360 SF of Concrete Walk 55,050 SF of Bituminous Walk 11,179 LF of Concrete Curb & Gutter 293 SY of Concrete Valley Gutter 7 EA of Relocate Power Pole 2 EA of Dynamic Speed Display 168 SF of Sign Panels 930 CY of Screened Topsoil Borrow 8,320 SY of Sod, Type Lawn 1 ACRE of Seeding 7,172 LF of Pavement Markings The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the office of Widseth Smith Nolting, 7804 Industrial Park Road, Baxter, Minnesota. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at https://widseth.com. Click “Bid Documents” in the top right corner of your screen or go to www.questcdn.com and enter the Quest project #8338632 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $30. An optional paper set of project documents is also available from CES Imaging for a nonrefundable price of $30 plus printing costs. If you choose a paper copy you will get all addenda as paper copies and will be charged for the printing costs. Please make your check payable to CES Imaging and send it to 1701 James Circle N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430. Please contact CES Imaging Repro Dept at (763) 560-9098 or (800) 831-8587 for pricing and if you have any questions. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids. No bidder may withdraw their bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Each bid shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount of the bid made payable without condition to the Owner, as a guarantee that the Bidder, if awarded the Contract, will promptly execute the Agreement in accordance with the Bid and the other Contract Documents. Dated this 16th day of November, 2022. /s/ Trevor Walter, Public Works Director/City Engineer