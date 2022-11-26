(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Nove

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch November 26, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON IMPROVEMENTS CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Baxter, Minnesota will meet at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, Minnesota, at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, to consider the making of Improvement No. 4423, the improvement of the following pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§429.011 to 429.111. 1. Roadway reconstruction and trail construction on Clearwater Road from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive, 2. Roadway reconstruction on Forest Drive from Excelsior Road to Clearwater Road, 3. Roadway reconstruction on Fox Road from Forest Drive to 1,050 feet west of Forest Drive, 4. Roadway reconstruction on Fox Place from Forest Drive to 200 feet east of Forest Drive, 5. Roadway reconstruction and trail construction on Cedar Scenic Road from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive, 6. Roadway reconstruction on Oakwood Drive from Cedar Scenic Road to Michelle Circle, 7. Roadway reconstruction on Joler Road from Briarwood Lane to 1,600 feet southeast of Briarwood Lane, 8. Railroad quiet zone improvements from Timberlane Drive to Cypress Drive; The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is abutting and non-abutting property along the roadway segments described above. The estimated cost of the improvement is $6,320,483.54. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. A copy of the project Feasibility Report and Improvement Hearing PowerPoint presentation can be viewed on the project website at www.sehinc.com/baxter2023fdr. Any questions regarding the project can be directed to the Project Engineer, Scott Hedlund, at 612.865.3509 or email: shedlund@sehinc.com. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. Comments can also be provided in advance of the meeting via email at comments@baxtermn.gov or mail at Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425. Comments that are received by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 will be read into the record. /s/ Kelly Steele, Assistant City Administrator/Clerk