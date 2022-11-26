(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Nove

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch November 26, 2022, 1t.) EXHIBIT A NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE BONDS TO FINANCE PROJECTS INCLUDED IN THE DISTRICT’S TEN-YEAR FACILITIES PLANAND OTHER CAPITAL PROJECTS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 181 (BRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS) CASS, CROW WING, AND MORRISON COUNTIES, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 181 (Brainerd Public Schools), Cass, Crow Wing, and Morrison Counties, Minnesota (the “District”), intends to issue its general obligation bonds (the “Bonds”) in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $9,925,000, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475, as amended, Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595, as amended, and Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.62, as amended. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds (the “School Building Portion”), in the principal not to exceed $2,600,000 will be used to finance the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds (the “Facilities Maintenance Portion”) in the principal amount of not to exceed $3,850,000 will be used to finance certain projects included in the District’s ten-year facilities plan and related financing costs. A general description of the projects to be financed is as follows: • Deferred maintenance projects included in the District’s ten-year facilities plan approved by the Commissioner of Education. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds (the “Capital Facilities Portion”) in the principal amount of not to exceed $3,475,000 will be used to finance the following capital projects and related financing costs: • Improve and repair school sites and buildings. The total amount of District indebtedness as of November 1, 2022, is $194,825,000. If these proposed Bonds were issued after that date, the total indebtedness of the District at that time would be $204,750,000. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 181 ((BRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS), CASS, CROW WING, AND MORRISON COUNTIES, MINNESOTA Dated: November 14, 2022 /s/ Tom Haglin Clerk of the School Board Independent School District No. 181 ((Brainerd Public Schools), Cass, Crow Wing, and Morrison Counties, Minnesota