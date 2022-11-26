(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Nove

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch November 26, 2022, 1t.) School Board Meeting Minutes Monday, October 17, 2022 6:00PM Media Center, 323 East 2nd Street South, Pillager, MN 56473 The Regular School Board meeting was called to order by the school board vice chair Becky Bennett at 6:07pm Becky Bennett, Kassandra Nelson, Steve Uban and Randy Posner were in attendance. Brian Grimsley and Sara Nagel were absent. Pledge of Allegiance. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices silenced. Motion made by Steve Uban to add the change to policy 509 to the board agenda. This change is to the student enrollment cap for the 11th and 12th grade. seconded by Kassandra Nelson. Motion carried, Yea:4. Nay:0, Absent:2 Visitor: Jacqueline Braaten addressed the board. She stated that she wanted to follow-up on concerns of enrollment class size and an email that she sent out to the board members. The board responded that they planned to discuss this later in the meeting. Sara Lester also addressed the board about the 5th grade class size and IEP issues related to class size. Motion by Kassandra Nelson; Seconded by Steve Uban to consider the consent agenda with the following items: The Minutes of the August 15th, 2022 Regular board meeting. Minutes of the October 11th workplace session meeting. Monthly cash flow including investments. Monthly bills paid #87163 through #87365 and transfers. Monthly bills paid - activity accounts number - 4306 through number 4318. Donations - $1,000 to Prostart from Arnie and JoAnn Johnson Personnel Summary Sheet included: Hires: Melissa Bouc- Elementary PBIS Coordinator, effective 9/30/22; Lea Frank- Middle School PBIS Coordinator, effective 9/21/22. Thomas Kavanaugh- Prostart assistant, effective 10/10/22; Megan Trout- Asst Prom advisor, effective 9/16/22; Tracee Colgrove- Graduation Coordinator, effective 9/16/22; Stephanie Johnson- Prom advisor, effective 9/16/22; Conner Uselman- C team girls BB coach, effective 9/28/222 Resignations: Sara Kimman- PBIS coordinator, effective 9/14/22; Tatum Sheley- C team girls BB, effective 9/16/22; Conner Uselman- junior high basketball coach, effective 9/26/22 Motion carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2 Facilities Committee did not meet. Activities Committee did not meet. Superintendent Mike Malmberg updated the board on the Athletic Construction Project. Everything except for the lawn sweating should be completed by November 3rd, 2022. Personnel Committee met on October 11th, 2022. They had open discussion about the MOU on Extra Certification, the seniority list, the 2023-2025 Teacher Master contract, the Superintendent evaluation process including goals for 2022-2023, and the language change to the administrative contracts. The Personnel meeting was followed by a closed meeting for the Superintendent contract negotiations. Steve Uban made the motion to approve the MOU for extra certification to sunset in July 2024. Motion was seconded by Kassandra Nelson. Motion carried. Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2. Curriculum Committee did not meet. They will set a date to meet after the regular board meeting. Director of Teaching a learning Ryan Krominga went over his report with the board which included the elementary literacy assessment, the phonic awareness curriculum rollout, intervention programming, professional development day for teachers, school with in the school process for 5th grade transition and the science standards implementation. The board discussed Policy 630 class sizes. They went over what was discussed at the workplace session meeting which included: Enrollment cap, class sizes, open enrollment, the family center, teachers and intervention staff, staff development, curriculum and technology, and the effects of class size on student achievement. Third and final reading of Policy 206: Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations. Motion to accept the changes to policy 206 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Steve Uban. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2 Third reading of Policy 208: Development of Policies. Motion to accept the changes to policy 208 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Randy Posner. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2 Third reading of Policy 209: Code of Ethics. Motion to accept the changes to policy 209 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Randy Posner. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2 Third reading of Policy 210: Conflict of Interest. Motion to accept the changes to policy 210 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Randy Posner. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2 Third reading of Policy 410: Family Leave. Motion to accept the changes to policy 410 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Steve Uban. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2 Third reading of Policy 415: Mandated Reporting/Adults. Motion to accept the changes to policy 415 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Steve Uban. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2. Third reading of Policy 416: Drug and Alcohol Testing. Motion to accept the changes to policy 410 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Steve Uban. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2. Third reading of Policy 417: Chemical Use and Abuse. Motion to accept the changes to policy 410 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Steve Uban. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2. Third reading of Policy 418: Drug-Free Workplace/School. Motion to accept the changes to policy 410 made by Kassandra Nelson; seconded by Steve Uban. Carried Yea: 4, Nay: 0, Absent: 2. First reading of Policy 515: Protection of pupil records. First reading of Policy 524: Internet use. First reading of Policy 603: Curriculum Development. First reading of policy 604: Instructional Curriculum. First reading of Policy 708: transportation Nonpublic. First reading of Policy 709: Student Transportation Safety. First reading of Policy 721: Uniform Grant Guidance. First reading of Policy 722: Public Data Request. First reading of Policy 509: Enrollment of Nonresident Students. The 105 student cap was removed from for the 11th and 12th grade. The Budget Committee did not meet. Business Manager Missy Berry updated the board on opep funds and the audit. The board was also notified that the school will get a book worm vending machine paid for with ESSER dollars. Motion by Steve Uban and Seconded by Kassandra Nelson to accept the Interagency agreement. Motion carried, Yea:4. Nay:0, Absent: 2 This agreement will provide funds to the school from Cass County. Superintendent’s Report: Board Chair Sara Nagel was congratulated for getting the cooperative group service award for all of her years of service on various boards and volunteer work. The board was updated on upcoming school events and activities. Free breakfast student numbers and school meal revenue was gone over with the board. Motion made to adjourn the regular school board meeting by Kassandra Nelson, Seconded by Randy Posner. Motion Carried Yea: 6, Nay: 0. Meeting adjourned at 7:24PM.