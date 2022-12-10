(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Nove

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch November 26, December 3, 10, 2022, 3t.) Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 18-JV-22-3850 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Katelyn Ashley Johnson Parent Michael Anthony Staine Parent NOTICE TO: Katelyn Ashley Johnson and Michael Anthony Staine, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition, Petition for Child in Need of Protection, Termination of Parental Rights, or Other Services, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd MN 56401 alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. CHIPS-Permanency-Termination of Parental Rights. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd, MN 56401 on January 17th, 2023 at 1:30 pm - IN PERSON, as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Patricia A. Aanes Judge of District Court BY: Wendy Lynch, Deputy