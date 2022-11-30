(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Nove

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch November 30, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, regarding public hearings on the following: A. PUBLIC HEARING. Variances for garage and driveway setback for existing improvements due to a new lot line arrangement as part of the Cypress Drive roadway extension construction project. (That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 17, Township 133, Range 28, Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the iron monument at the North Quarter corner of said Section 17; thence South 1 degree 07 minutes 18 seconds East, assumed bearing, 559.92 feet along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter to an iron monument; thence South 85 degrees 16 minutes 21 seconds East 237.69 feet to an iron monument; thence South 33 degrees 28 minutes 50 seconds East 94.80 feet to an iron monument, the point of beginning; thence continuing South 33 degrees 28 minutes 50 seconds East 205.20 feet to an iron monument on the Northwesterly right of way line for County State Aid Highway No. 48; thence North 56 degrees 31 minutes 10 seconds East 195.02 feet along said Northwesterly right of way line to an iron monument; thence North 33 degrees 28 minutes 50 seconds West 205.20 feet to an iron monument; thence North 56 degrees 31 minutes 10 seconds West 195.02 feet to the point of beginning.) (City file 22-44). Requested by: Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc (SEH) on behalf of the City of Baxter, 416 S. 6th St., Suite 101, Brainerd, MN 56401 All interested persons may attend, and written comments will be taken to the day of hearing(s). Should you have any questions please contact the Community Development Department at 218-454-5111. Josh Doty Community Development Director City of Baxter