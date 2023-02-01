(Published in the Echo Journal, February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 2023, 6t.) NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINALCREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BYTHIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Thomas Mulholland, A Single Person Mortgagee: Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union Dated: February 10, 2020 Recorded: February 25, 2020 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. 929426 Assigned To: Servion, Inc. Dated: February 11, 2020 Recorded: March 19, 2020 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. 930150 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Lender or Broker: Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union Residential Mortgage Servicer: Servion, Inc. Mortgage Originator: Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER ·OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (NE1/4 SW1/4), SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 45, RANGE 30, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, SAID NORTHEAST CORNER ALSO BEING ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE FOR THE TOWNSHIP ROAD, AND ASSUMING THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER BEARS NORTH 87 DEGREES 56 MINUTES WEST; THENCE NORTH 62 DEGREES 21 MINUTES WEST 940.36 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE FOR TOWNSHIP ROAD TO THE CENTERLINE OF A 66.00 FOOT WIDE ROAD EASEMENT; THENCE SOUTH 27 DEGREES 39 MINUTES WEST 335.40 FEET ALONG SAID CENTERLINE; THENCE SOUTH 2 DEGREES 04 MINUTES WEST 103.55 FEET CONTINUING ALONG SAID CENTERLINE TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER WHICH IS NORTH 87 DEGREES 56 MINUTES WEST 993.00 FEET FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 2 DEGREES 04 MINUTES WEST 120.40 FEET ALONG SAID CENTERLINE; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 56 MINUTES WEST 359.56 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 120.49 FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 56 MINUTES EAST 364.10 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 81100531 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 16258 Chestnut Cir Brainerd, MN 56401 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $101,010.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $99,243.72 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 30, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Civil Department Sheriffs Office, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is September 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 25, 2023 Servion, Inc., Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Servion, Inc., Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN21200.