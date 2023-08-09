REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Pine River Backus ISD #2174 Pursuant to MN Statue 471.6161, notice is hereby given that Pine River Backus ISD #2174 requests proposals for Group Health Insurance. Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660. Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 to Pine River Backus ISD #2174, 401 Murray Avenue, Pine River, MN 56474 and as specified in the RFP. Pine River Backus ISD #2174 reserves the right to reject proposals, waive formalities, and to select the proposal that best meets the Pine River Backus ISD #2174’s needs. Criteria for the evaluation of proposals will be provided when the specifications are requested. (Aug. 9 & 12, 2023) 248113