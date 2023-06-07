REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) IT Infrastru

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) IT Infrastructure SERVICES The Leech Lake Housing Authority (LLHA) is requesting proposals from interested and qualified firms to provide IT Infrastructure Services for fiscal year 2023 - 2026. Interested firms may obtain copies of the proposal packet containing the proposal criteria, evaluation factors and qualification forms from: Harry Entwistle, Executive Director Leech Lake Housing Authority PO Box 938 Cass Lake, MN 56633 Phone No. (218) 335-8280 E-mail: harry.e@midconetwork.com This RFP is not restricted to qualified Indian owned firms; however, preference will be given to Indian owned enterprises in accordance with 24 CFR 1000.48 and 1000.52 of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act. Proposals will be accepted at the above address until 4:00 p.m. (CST) on June 30th 2023. (June 7, 10 & 14, 2023) 230592