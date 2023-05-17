REQUEST FOR QUOTES QUOTES DUE FRIDAY, Ju

REQUEST FOR QUOTES QUOTES DUE FRIDAY, June 9th, 2023 AT 10:00 AM BRAINERD, MINNESOTA CITY IMPROVEMENT NO. 23-02 2023 CRACK SEALING Notice is hereby given that the City of Brainerd is requesting quotes for the crack sealing of numerous roads in accordance with the Specifications for the same which on file in the office of the City Engineer of said City. Plans and specifications are available for download off of the City’s OneOffice website for no fee at https://mn-ci-brainerd.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice Approximate quantities are as follows: Crack Sealing – 39,000 LF Mobilization – 1 LSUM Traffic Control – 1 LSUM Crack filling material has been purchased by the City and is available for use by the selected contractor. All quotes must be received in the City Engineer’s Office at 501 Laurel St, Brainerd, Minnesota by 10:00 AM on Friday, June 9th, 2023. Quotes will be compared and then referred to the City Council for action at a Council meeting to be held on Monday, June 19th, 2023. The City of Brainerd reserves the right to reject any and all quotes and to waive minor irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interest of the City. All quotes will be delivered to the City Engineer prior to the quote opening time. (May 17 & 24, 2023) 224671