SECTION 00 11 13 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CR

SECTION 00 11 13 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CROW WING COUNTY COURTROOM #2 BUILDOUT 213 Laurel Street Brainerd, MN 56401 Crow Wing County will receive sealed proposals for the Courtroom #2 Buildout until 2:00 pm CST on June 15, 2023 at the Central Services building, 202 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 at which time and place only the names of the contractors responding will be read aloud. Late responses will not be considered. Proposal documents, including the Proposal Form, Drawings and Specifications, will be on file at the Minnesota Builders Exchange; McGraw Hill Construction/Dodge Plan Center; Reed Construction; iSqFt Plan Room (St. Paul, MN); and from PlanWell at https://order.e-arc.com/arcEOC/Secures/PWELL_PrivateList.aspx?PrjType=pub Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting Information: 1. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held on June 2, 2023 at 10:00 am CST. The meeting will be held at the Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, in the Jury Assembly room. 2. Attendance is mandatory for prime contractors or major subcontractors. 3. A short Best Value training session will be conducted as part of the meeting. 4. A tour of the project site will commence after the informational meeting. This is a Best Value solicitation in conformance with Minnesota State Statute 16C.28, Subdivision 1b that considers price and other criteria, which may be included, but are not limited to: 1. The quality of the contractor’s previous projects. 2. The timeliness of the contractor’s performance on previous projects. 3. The level of customer satisfaction with the contractor’s performance on previous projects. 4. The contractor’s record of performing previous projects on budget and ability to minimize cost overruns. 5. The contractor’s ability to minimize change orders. 6. The contractor’s ability to prepare appropriate project plans. 7. The contractor’s technical capabilities. 8. The individual qualifications of the contractor’s key personnel. 9. The contractor’s ability to assess and minimize risks. American Reprographics Company, 4730 Park Glen Road, St. Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 (952) 697-8800, facsimile (952) 697-8803 will provide complete downloadable sets of the Bidding Documents to prospective bidders and subcontractors. The downloads will be available on or around May 24, 2023. A deposit check in the amount of $25 made out to ARC for each set downloaded via the internet at http://www.e-arc.com/mn/saintlouispark and clicking on the PlanWell icon, then the Public Plan Room icon, select Crow Wing County Courtroom #2 Buildout. Make proposals on the proposal forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifications will be considered. Submit with each proposal, a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Crow Wing County in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total proposal cost. The awarded contractor will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. Proposals may not be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the scheduled time of opening proposals, without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any proposal or to reject any or all proposals, or parts of such proposals, and waive informalities or irregularities in proposals. The Owner requires Substantial Completion by March 2024. A final Substantial Completion Date will be determined after selection of the Best Value contractor. JOHN MELSON FACILITIES MANAGER (May 24 & 31; June 7, 2023) 225543