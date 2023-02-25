STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-463 In Re: Estate of Dale A. Guderjohn, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 4, 2023 2023 at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Brainerd, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Kalee Guderjohn, whose address is 10916 East Gull Lake Drive, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: February 21, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of the District Court Dated: February 21, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Dated: February 21, 2023 Mallory Evenson Deputy James W. Nelson, Attorney #12123X 510 Maple Street Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: 218-829-4717 Facsimile: 218-829-2802 e-mail: jim@nelslaw.net ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 197267