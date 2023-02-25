STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: Estate of Douglas Arnold Johnson a/k/a Douglas A. Johnson Decedent. Court File No. 18-PR-23-465 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 30th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held REMOTELY VIA ZOOM TECHNOLOGY by this Court at 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Rosemary Sundin whose address is 42937 Minnie Lake Drive, Emily, MN 56447, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (218) 824-1310 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: Feb. 17, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: Feb. 17, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Erica Castino Deputy CABAK LAW, LLC John M. Cabak MN# 0388929 243 Main Street S Pine City, MN 55063 Telephone: 320-629-2529 Facsimile: 855-629-2500 e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 197834