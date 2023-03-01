STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 18-PR-23-633 In Re: Estate of Dorothy Clare Lindenberg, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 6, 2023, at 8:30 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Brainerd, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated October 26, 1993, and for the appointment of James Leigh Lindenberg, whose address is 6752 215th Avenue NE; Wyoming, MN 55092, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: Feb. 23, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: Feb. 23, 2023 Dana R. Andereson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Attorneys for Personal Representative: GAMMELLO-PEARSON, PLLC James M. Gammello ID#140144 Thomas C. Pearson ID#260071 Daniel M. Hawley ID#390337 100 1st Street SE Little Falls, MN 56345 Telephone: 320-632-3606 Facsimile: 320-632-3567 e-mail: jgammello@gqlaw.net (March 1 & 8, 2023) 199154