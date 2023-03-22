STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-23-969 In Re: Estate of Laureen Estelle Borden, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT John C. Borden has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on May 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota, 56401 on the petition. The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court, determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled, Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: March 20, 2023 Heidi Davies District Court Referee Dated: March 20, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Richard Kreutzfeldt, Attorney, PLLC Richard Kreutzfeldt MN# 168233 14084 Baxter Drive, Suite 14 Baxter, MN 56425 Telephone: 218-829-3477 E-mail: fawrick@brainerd.net (March 22 & 29, 2023) 206078