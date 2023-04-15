STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-23-713 In Re: Estate of: Charles Monroe Allgood, Jr., a/k/a Charles M. Allgood, Jr., a/k/a Charles M. Allgood and Charles Allgood, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FOR FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS this Court at Brainerd, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated August 12, 2020 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Diane E. Allgood, whose address is 16041 Nokay Lake Road, Brainerd, MN 56401, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: April 5, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Erica Castillo Deputy Tara D. Mattessich (Atty. #203300) Attorney for Applicant Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren Ltd. 8300 Norman Center Drive; Suite 1000 Minneapolis, Minnesota 55437-1060 Phone: (952) 896-3313; FAX (952) 842-1784 (April 8 & 15, 2023) 212068