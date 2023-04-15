STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: Sharon L. Orser Living Revocable Trust U/ A 2/20/92 Court File No. 18-CV-23-1083 Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition The Petition of Richard Kummet as the Trustee of the Sharon L. Orser Living Revocable Trust U/ A 2/20/92 having come before the Court; IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 16th day of May, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. by the above named Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by MN Stat. 501 C.0203 subdivision 1 by publication one (1) time at least twenty (20) days before the hearing and by mailed notice at least fifteen (15) days before the hearing to all persons entitled to notice. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 11th day of April, 2023. BY THE COURT By Mathew Mallie Honorable Judge of District Court Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 13th day of April, 2023. BY ORDER OF THE COURT Dana Anderson District Court Administrator BY /s/ Charlotte Telzlaff Deputy Clerk THIS INSTRUMENT WAS DRAFTED BY: Raymond A. Charpentier (#16238) CHARPENTIER & LANGE 718 Front Street PO Box 341 Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 829-7365 cl@charpentierlange.com (April 15, 2023) 213863