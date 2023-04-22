STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-1292 In Re: Estate of Richard E. Hawley, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT (INTESTATE) Joanne C. Hawley (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent (Intestate). It is Ordered that on June 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota, on the petition. The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: April 19, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: April 19, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Dated: April 19, 2023 Mallory Everson Deputy James W. Nelson Attorney at Law MN#12123X 510 Maple Street Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 829-4717 Facsimile: (218) 829-2802 e-mail: jim@nelslaw.net ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (April 22, 2023) 215996