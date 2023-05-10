STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT JUDICIAL DISTRICT: Ninth Court File No.: 18-CV-23-1220 Case Type: Name Change NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION (MINOR NAME CHANGE) MINN. STAT. § 259.10 In the Matter of the Application of: Aubrey Ann Olsen On Behalf of: Tayvin Michael Olsen-Seitz For a Change of Name to: Tayvin Michael Olsen TO: Kenneth Michael Shaw-Seitz Last address unknown An Application for Name Change has been filed by Aubrey Ann Olsen for a change of name for the minor child(ren) Tayvin Michael Olsen-Seitz to Tayvin Michael Olsen. A hearing on this Application will be held at By Remote Zoom on June 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from 213 Laurel St. #11, Brainerd, MN 56401. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted. Dated: 4/20/23 /s/ Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator By: /s/ Charlotte Tetzlaff Deputy (May 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 220984