STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: In Re: Estate of Roberta J. Lewis, a/k/a Roberta Jane Lewis, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Kelli L. Deal, whose address is 21765 Viking Blvd. NE #6, Wyoming, MN 55092, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: May 5, 2023 /s/ Herbert Lefler Judge of District Court Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy MILLER & STEVENS, P.A. Patrick Doran (#397893) 92 Lake Street South Forest Lake, MN 55025 Telephone: 651-462-0206 patrick@millerstevens.com ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT (May 10 & 17, 2023) 222735