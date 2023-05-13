State of Minnesota County of Crow Wing D

State of Minnesota County of Crow Wing District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 18-CV-23-1093 Case Type: Harassment Jessie Sanoski and OBO of Minor Child Petitioner vs Vernon Louis James Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on 3/30/2023. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 213 Laurel St. Suite 11 Brainerd, MN 56401. Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: 5/9/2023 C. Tezlaff Court Administrator / Deputy (May 13, 2023) 223512