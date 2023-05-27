STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Civil- Other Court File No. 18-CV-23-1732 In re the Matter of: Amanda Amber Ruhlman, fka Amanda Amber Lyons; and Kellie Jo Lyons, Plaintiffs, vs. Ingeborg Nesse; unknown successors and heirs of Ingeborg Nesse; Alyce Gene Lyons; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint to Quiet Title against you is filed with the Crow Wing County Court. You must respond to this lawsuit even though there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Reppe Law, PLLC, Armory Square, 519 Division Street South, Northfield, MN 55057. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Crow Wing County, State of Minnesota, legally described as: LOT NUMBER FOUR (4), LOT NUMBER FIVE (5), AND LOT NUMBER SIX (6) ALL IN BLOCK SEVEN (7) IN BRIGHTON POINT ON BIG BAY LAKE ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS, SAID LOTS BEING LOCATED IN SECTION ELEVEN (11) TOWNSHIP FORTY-FIVE (45) RANGE TWENTY-EIGHT (28), COUNTY OF CROW WING IN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA, EXCEPTING ALL MINERAL RESERVATIONS AS OF RECORD. Dated: May 18, 2023 Reppe Law, PLLC /s/ Sherry M. Richter Sherry M. Richter Attorney for Petitioners Attorney I.D. No. 0402138 Armory Square 519 Division Street South Northfield, Minnesota 55057 Telephone: (507) 645-5569 Facsimile: (952) 223-1124 (May 27; June 3 & 10, 2023) 228503