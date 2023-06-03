STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No 18-PR-23-1610 Estate of: Carrie F. Payne Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given, that an application for informal probate of the above named decedent’s estate has been filed with the Registrar herein, and the application has been granted informally probating without a will. Any objections may be filed in the above, and the same will be heard by the Court upon notice of hearing fixed for such purpose. Notice is hereby further given that informal appointment of Patricia Hausken, 2680 52nd St NE, Longville, MN 56655 as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or any object to the appointment of the personal representative and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the District Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 5/15/2023 Mallie, Matthew Judge of District Court Scott A. Becker Esq., for Benefits & Business Law Advisors, PLLC 4660 Slater Road, Ste. 250 Eagan, MN 55122 (June 3 & 10, 2023) 230211