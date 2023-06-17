State of Minnesota County of Crow Wing D

State of Minnesota County of Crow Wing District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File No: 18-CV-23-1847 Case Type: Harassment Jeffrey Leroy Malikowski Petitioner vs Robert Oscar Iv Westlund Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on May 26, 2023. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: June 15, 2023 S. Fields Court Administrator / Deputy (June 17, 2023) 234884