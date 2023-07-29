STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT DIVISION In Re: Estate of Steven J. Myers, Deceased. Court File No. 18-PR-23-2247 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given, that an application for informal probate of the above-named decedent’s last will dated March 1, 2021, has been filed with the Registrar herein, and the application has been granted informally probating such will. Any objections may be filed in the above, and the same will be heard by the Court upon notice of hearing fixed for such purpose. Notice is hereby given that the informal appointment of Douglas Patrick Myers, whose address is 4332 Channel Lane NE, East Bethel, MN 55092, as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative, and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Probate Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 6-29-2023 /s/ Herbert Lefler Judge of District Court Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Michael J. Smith (183350) Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren Ltd. 8300 Norman Center Drive Suite 1000 Minneapolis, Minnesota 55437 (952) 896-3270 msmith@larkinhoffman.com (July 29; Aug 5, 2023) 245230