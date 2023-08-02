STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 18-PR-23-2531 In Re: Estate of Theodore R. Kelly, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Nancy Kelly Freeman (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent (Testate). It is Ordered that on September 1st, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, on the petition. The petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court probate the decedent’s last Will dated July 11, 2014, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3). BY THE COURT Dated: July 24, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: July 24, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator GAMMELLO-PEARSON, PLLC Thomas C. Pearson (#260071) 14275 Golf Course Dr., Suite 200 Baxter, MN 56425 Telephone: (218) 828-9511 Facsimile: (218) 824-8545 e-mail: tpearson@gqlaw.net ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 246585