STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-23-257 Estate of Robert Glenn Billman, a/k/a Robert G. Billman, Robert Billman, and Rob Billman, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 13th , 2023, at 9:00a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Crow Wing County District Court, Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Suite 11, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Lori Jo Thramer, whose address is 9612 Arielle Drive, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: January 30th, 2023 BY THE COURT Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: January 30th, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Erica Castillo Deputy Attorney for Petitioner: Jerry B. Steinke Attorney at Law 315 Hawkins Drive Brainerd, MN, 56401 Attorney License No: 0279523 Telephone: (218) 330-4506 Email: ·jerry@steinkelaw.com (Feb. 11 & 18, 2023) 193767