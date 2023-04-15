STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-23-1167 Estate of: Daniel Isaac Feltenstein, a/k/a Daniel I. Feltenstein, a/k/a Daniel Feltenstein NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 213 Laurel St., Suite 11, Brainerd, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. BY THE COURT Date: April 7, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Date: April 7, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Date: April 7, 2023 /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Attorney for: Petitioner Name: Emily G. Toland Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A. Street: 300 First Street NW City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912 Attorney License No: 401387 Telephone: 507-433-7394 FAX: 507-433-8890 Email: etoland@adamsrizzisween.com (April 15 & 22, 2023) 213247