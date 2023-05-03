STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-23-129 Estate of Robert Allen Carlson, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 22, 2023 , at 8:30 AM (a.m.) (p.m.), a hearing will be held in this Court at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainard MN 56401- Via Zoom, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Anders Capital Group, whose address is 16815 Von Karman Ave, Suite # 160, Irvine, CA 92606 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: April 17, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: April 17, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Dated: April 17, 2023 /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy (May 3 & 10, 2023) 220518