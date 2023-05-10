STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.______ Estate of William Martin Van Donsel, Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated December 7, 1998, and (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Brett W. Hazen, whose address is 4895 Morehead Avenue, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, 55110 and William J. Van Donsel, whose address is 6162 Mattstaff Road, East Helena, Montana, 59635, as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: May 8, 2023 /s/ Charles Halverson Judge of District Court Dated: May 8, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Riley A. Sullivan Bolt Law Firm 2150 Third Avenue, Suite 350 Anoka, MN, 55303 Attorney License No: 403204 Telephone: (763) 406-7000 FAX: (763) 208-3607 Email: riley.sullivan@boltlawfirm.com (May 10 & 17, 2023) 223021