STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Marian V. Veaasen, a/k/a Marian Viola Veaasen, Decedent Court File No. 18-PR-23-2033 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 24, 2023, at 8:30 AM a.m./p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 213 Laurel Street, Suite 11, Brainerd, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the Decedent dated February 21, 2023, (“Will”), and for the appointment of U.S. Bank, National Association, whose address is 1015 W. St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN, 56301 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: June 12, 20233 (COURT SEAL) Dated: June 12, 2023 BY THE COURT Heidi Davies Judge of District Court Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Kevin A. Spellacy Quinlivan & Hughes, P.A. 1740 West St. Germain Street St. Cloud, MN, 56301 Attorney License No: 103962 Telephone: (320) 251-1414 FAX: (320) 251-1415 Email: kspellacy@quinlivan.com /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy (June 14 & 21, 2023) 233757