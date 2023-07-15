STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-23-2413 Estate of: James Joseph Daly a/k/a James J. Daly a/k/a James Daly Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 22, 2023, at 8:30 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 03/22/2022, (“Will”), and for the appointment of. Nancy E. Haseth, whose address is 3150 Kenwood Street South, Cambridge MN 55008 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: July 11, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Clerk Attorney for: Petitioner Raymond A. Charpentier Charpentier & Lange 718 Front Street, P.O. Box 341 Brainerd, MN 56401 Attorney License No: 16238 (218) 829-7365 (218) 829-6201 cl@charpentierlange.com (July 15 & 22, 2023) 241271