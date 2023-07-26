STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Claude Jean Hupe, Decedent Court File No. 18-PR-23-2080 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 22, 2023 , at 8:30 AM , a hearing will be held in this Court at 213 Laurel St #11, Brainerd, MN 56401, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 13, 1993, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Kathryn Lee Hupe, whose address is 29289 Surfland Road, Merrifield, MN, 55465 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: July 12, 2023 (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: July 12, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy (July 26; Aug 2, 2023) 244383