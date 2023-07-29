STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-23-2561 Estate of Michael Gerard Archambo, aka, Michael G. Archambo, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA Notice is given that Kathleen Gallup, residing at 7043 Browns Lane, Brainerd, MN 56401 is the domicilary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Michael Gerard Archambo, aka, Michael G. Archambo, a resident of the State of Arizona. On July 20, 2023, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the ‘Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative. Dated: July 27, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative Richard Kreutzfeldt Richard Kreutzfeldt, Attorney, PLLC 14084 Baxter Drive, Suite 14 Baxter, MN, 56425 Attorney License No: 168233 Telephone: (218) 829-3477 FAX: (218) 829-3477 Email: lawrick@brainerd.net (July 29; Aug 5, 2023) 245334