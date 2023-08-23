STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-23-2840 Estate of Michael John Dufour, Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Michelle Dufour, whose address is 8324 Cooper Way, Inver Grove Heights 55076 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 28 days for the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 8-16-2023 /s/ Herbert Lefler Judge of District Court Dated: August 16th, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Erica Castillo Deputy Attorney for Personal Representative Blake D. Lubinus Ed Shaw Law 722 South Sixth Street Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 Attorney License No: 0402501 Telephone: (218) 825-7030 FAX: (218) 822-3144 Email: blake@edshawlaw.com (Aug. 23 & 30, 2023) 251930