STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Raymond F. Daniels, Jr., aka Raymond F. Daniels, Decedent Court File No. 18-PR-23-2926 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL RE:PRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated December 9, 2004, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Mary Jane Daniels, 25197 Hazelwood Drive, Nisswa, MN 56468 and 333 Maple Street, Ogelsby, IL 61348, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: August 21, 2023 /s/ Charles Halverson Judge of District Court Dated: August 22nd, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Erica Castillo Deputy Attorney for Personal Representative Richard Kreutzfeldt Richard Kreutzfeldt, Attorney, PLLC 14084 Baxter Drive, Suite 14 Baxter, MN 56425 Attorney License No:168233 Telephone: (218) 829-3477 FAX: (218) 829-3477 Email: lawrick@brainerd.net (Aug. 26; Sept 2, 2023) 252941