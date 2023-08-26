STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Alvin S. Jensen, Decedent Court File No. 18-PR-23-2234 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated December 20, 1984, under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Connie M. Glass whose address is 6408 Berry Road NE, P.O. Box A, Outing, MN 56662 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. :Dated: 7-27-2023 /s/ Matthew Mallie Judge of District Court Dated: July 27, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Attorney for Applicant Name Mark A. Severson Firm Severson Porter Law Street _319 South Sixth Street City, State, ZIP Brainerd, MN 56401 Attorney License No: 0388914 Telephone: 218-692-6999 Email: mark@seversonporter.com (Aug. 26; Sept 2, 2023) 253274