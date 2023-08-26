STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING N

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Nyles Turner Sanna-Withers, Decedent Court File No. 18-PR-23-1131 NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA Notice is given that Lee Ann Sanna, residing at 19109 Alpenglow Lane, Brookville, MD 20833, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Nyles Turner Sanna- Withers, a resident of the State of Maryland. On April 03, 2023, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative. Dated: July 27, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator Mallory Evenson Deputy Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative Name Mark A. Severson Firm Severson Porter Law Street 319 South Sixth Street City, State, ZIP Brainerd, MN 56401 Attorney License No: 0388914 Telephone: 218-692-6999 Email: mark@seversonporter.com (Aug. 26; Sept 2, 2023) 253404