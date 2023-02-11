State of Minnesota Crow Wing County Dist

State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Judicial District: Ninth Court File Number: 18-CV-22-3460 Case Type: Harassment Jason Charles Esler Petitioner vs Laura Wynn Thompson Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on 9/19/2022. OR A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 213 Laurel St Brainerd, MN 56401 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: 2/7/2023 C. Tetzlaff Court Administrator / Deputy (Feb. 11, 2023) 193777