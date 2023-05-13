State of Minnesota Crow Wing County Dist

State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Judicial District: 9th Court File Number: 18-FA-23-1265 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Tabitha Lee Bratz Petitioner vs. Brandon Michael Turner Respondent Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: An order has been issued directing you to appear at CWC Judicial center 213 Laurel St. Brainerd, MN 56401 on 6/2/2023 at 1:00 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted. You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Crow Wing County Court Administrator’s Office. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order. May 11, 2023 /s/ Cassie Feierabend Court Administrator / Deputy (May 13, 2023) 223953