State of Minnesota Crow Wing County Dist

State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Judicial District: Ninth Court File Number: 18-CV-23-1377 Case Type: Harassment Kayla Dee Anderson AND OBO Minor Children Petitioner vs Jason Zachariah Huntley Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Harassment Restraining Order has been filed on 4/24/23. A hearing is scheduled for the following date, time, and location: Date: 6/8/23 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: By Remote Zoom Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: 5/25/2023 C. Tetzlaff Court Administrator / Deputy (May 31, 2023) 228617