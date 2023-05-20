State of Minnesota Dakota County Distric

State of Minnesota Dakota County District Court Judicial District: 1st Court File Number: 19AV-FA-21-1201 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Carolyn Sue Oeltjensbruns Petitioner vs. Christpher David Reese Respondent Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: District Court, 14955 Galaxie Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: May 17, 2023 Maria King/ V Blomquist Court Administrator / Deputy (May 20, 2023) 225882